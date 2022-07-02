BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,620,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

