Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading 4.8% Higher

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64. 13,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 606,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $257.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Bowlero during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bowlero by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 1,446.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter worth $178,000.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

