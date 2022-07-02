Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading 4.8% Higher

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64. 13,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 606,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $257.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
About Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bowlero (BOWL)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.