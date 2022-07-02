British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,780 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($46.37) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($46.01) to GBX 3,675 ($45.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($47.85) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,845.50 ($47.18).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,535.50 ($43.38) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £80.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,194.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,459.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,238.01.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

