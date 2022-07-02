Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Trading Up 27.3%

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) shares were up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%.

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants.

