Brokerages Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Price Target at $3.50

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Ambev alerts:

ABEV opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 19.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,034,000 after buying an additional 43,840,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ambev by 343.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after buying an additional 13,994,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambev by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after buying an additional 7,564,065 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ambev by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,754,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after buying an additional 6,932,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Ambev by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after buying an additional 6,502,116 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambev (Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.