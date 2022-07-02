Brokerages Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Target Price at $68.18

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,553. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $594,802,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 15.0% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 977,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,549,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.81 and a beta of 1.86. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.