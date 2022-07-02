Brokerages Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target at $60.80

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 379.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

