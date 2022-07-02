Brokerages Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) PT at $55.71

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Genpact by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Genpact by 46.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 175,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 55,571 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 31.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 62.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 167.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 23,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

