Brokerages Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Target Price at $13.73

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.71 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 100.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 137.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 165,447 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

