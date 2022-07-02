Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) PT at $142.75

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.75.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Waste Connections stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $145.62.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,143,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 138,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

