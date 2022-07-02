Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading Down 6.2%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.65. 29,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,449,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $845.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

