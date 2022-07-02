Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $25,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $810,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $179,508,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,153,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,640 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 3,087,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,910,000 after acquiring an additional 729,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,601,000 after acquiring an additional 537,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM opened at $45.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.08. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

