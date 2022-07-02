Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the May 31st total of 642,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. 246,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,858. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 148.97%.

BIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $46.67 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.67 to $49.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

