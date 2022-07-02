BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $13.08 million and approximately $163,794.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00148765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00689983 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00085323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016173 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

