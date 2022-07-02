BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of BSQR opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.53.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter.
About BSQUARE (Get Rating)
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
