Bunicorn Hits Market Capitalization of $76,433.15 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $76,433.15 and approximately $41,232.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.01951949 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00149563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00085889 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016021 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars.

