Busey Wealth Management Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,225,000.

IJR opened at $93.28 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

