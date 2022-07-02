Busey Wealth Management Has $1.43 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 63.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 19.5% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 530.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

Shares of AEP opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.74.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

