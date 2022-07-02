Busey Wealth Management Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,733 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79,850 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.