Busey Wealth Management Has $672,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $126.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day moving average is $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

Quanta Services Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.