Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Federated Hermes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 218,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

FHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,558,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

