Busey Wealth Management Sells 243 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

