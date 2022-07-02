Busey Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $88,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.1% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $139.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

