Bytom Price Up 6% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $17.13 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00029744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00260727 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002407 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,759,562,512 coins and its circulating supply is 1,557,757,156 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

