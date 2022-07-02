Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,348 shares of company stock valued at $65,489,986 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,050 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

