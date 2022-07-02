Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 61.9% in June

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,593,000 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 983,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

OTCMKTS CXBMF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

A number of research firms have commented on CXBMF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.10 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

