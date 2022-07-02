Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Down 9.8%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.92. 927,361 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 390,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The stock has a market cap of $24.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 145.21% and a negative net margin of 1,478.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.