Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

OTCMKTS CCORF opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

