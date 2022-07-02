Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the May 31st total of 412,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS CNNEF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.95. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.33.

Canacol Energy ( OTCMKTS:CNNEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 7.55%.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

