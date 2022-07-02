Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$106.00 at Atlantic Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by Atlantic Securities from C$111.00 to C$106.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$113.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a hold rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$99.27.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$89.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.69. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$82.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.46. The company has a market cap of C$83.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.4899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.04%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

