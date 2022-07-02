Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEED. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$3.66 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$3.52 and a 52-week high of C$29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.