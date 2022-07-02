Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Mawson Infrastructure Group stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
