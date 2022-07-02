Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.72

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.72 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 80.42 ($0.99). Capital shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.03), with a volume of 219,327 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Capital from GBX 154 ($1.89) to GBX 156 ($1.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of £157.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

