Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.25.

CPRI stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $41.23. 1,775,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,949. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

