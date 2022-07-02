CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW) Short Interest Update

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CarLotz stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,936. CarLotz has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

