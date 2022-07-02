CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average is $103.49. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $100,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 29.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,529 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 9.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CarMax by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

