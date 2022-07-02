carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Update

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSXXY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958. carsales.com has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51.

Get carsales.com alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised carsales.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.