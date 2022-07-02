Caspian (CSP) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Caspian (CSP) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Caspian has a total market cap of $616,001.22 and approximately $218.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Caspian has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

