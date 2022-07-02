Castweet (CTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48,543.76

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $48,543.76 and approximately $640.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00281196 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00033276 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000312 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

