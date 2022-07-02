CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Short Interest Up 67.9% in June

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the May 31st total of 631,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 471,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,737,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth $4,652,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 492.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 344,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 161,572 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

NYSE:CTT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 449,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,759. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.08.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

