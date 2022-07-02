CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.38.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

