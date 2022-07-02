Celo Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $393.38 million and approximately $15.87 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00148765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00689983 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00085323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016173 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,833,963 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

