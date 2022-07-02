Centric Cash (CNS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $161,027.00

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded flat against the dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000468 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000973 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00080523 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.