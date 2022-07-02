CHADS VC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. CHADS VC has a market cap of $607,175.61 and $20.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,269,030 coins and its circulating supply is 45,953,890 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

