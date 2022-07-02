Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,897,100 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 2,885,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.3 days.

CIAFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Champion Iron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

OTCMKTS CIAFF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

