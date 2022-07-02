Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO Sells $16,650.00 in Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $16,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,823.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CKPT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 210,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,199. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26,592.46% and a negative return on equity of 173.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

