Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.18.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. Chegg has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.98 million. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,324,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,214,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 60.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,256,000 after acquiring an additional 979,467 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,405,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,161,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

