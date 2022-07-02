Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 265,804 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,731,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,804 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.05% of QuinStreet worth $31,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,952,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after purchasing an additional 812,654 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,675,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,155,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, Director James R. Simons acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,064.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $10.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $571.64 million, a P/E ratio of 149.02 and a beta of 1.03. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

