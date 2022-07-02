Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 5,397 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 3.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $73,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average of $119.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

