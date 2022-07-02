Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 462,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for approximately 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $53,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 47.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $3,632,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 772.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.79. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

